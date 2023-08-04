Russian Naval Ship Damaged by Maritime Drones

Satellite images of Russia’s large landing ship, Olenegorsky Gornyak, have been posted online. The ship was brought to Novorossiysk after suffering an attack by maritime drones.

An analyst from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies shared the images on Twitter. From the pictures, it is evident that the damaged ship was towed to the bay in Novorossiysk. Additionally, the ship is noticeably listing to its port side, likely due to the damage caused by the drone assault.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Novorossiysk Bay. A surface sea drone targeted the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a large landing assault ship believed to have had around 100 crew members on board at the time of the attack.

This latest development sheds light on the increasing use of drones as a method of military engagement. Maritime drones are becoming a real threat in naval warfare, allowing for precise strikes and potential damage to large vessels.

The extent of the damage to the Olenegorsky Gornyak and the implications for Russia’s naval capabilities are yet to be fully assessed. However, it serves as a reminder of the evolving nature of modern conflicts and the need for robust defense and counter-drone measures.

Concrete details regarding the motives behind the drone attack or the parties involved have yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, the incident signifies a significant event in the ongoing regional tensions and highlights the potential vulnerabilities that navies around the world face in the face of such attacks.

As more information becomes available, it is crucial for naval forces and defense agencies to adapt and enhance their capabilities to mitigate the threats posed by maritime drones.