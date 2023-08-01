The Public Can Now Monitor Logging in B.C. Old-Growth Forests

The public now has access to an online tool called Forest Eye that allows them to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia (B.C.), Canada. Angeline Robertson, project lead for STAND.earth’s Forest Eye, states that the tool provides information about where timber companies have logged in areas designated as old growth by the provincial government. Forest Eye was created out of frustration due to the lack of transparency from the government.

In 2020, the B.C. government announced a temporary deferral of cutting in specific old-growth areas until a new province-wide ecosystem-based forest management approach, based on the Old Growth Strategic Review, is implemented. However, the public and the media have been unable to access basic information about the deferred areas, including their location, size, and status. Forest Eye utilizes data from the provincial government, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to detect areas where old growth has been logged. The system can distinguish logging from other disturbances and can identify logging roads built through old-growth stands.

The database issues alerts on an interactive map whenever loggers encroach on old-growth areas, providing details about the area cut, the date and location, and the timber company involved. Users can sign up for updates and alerts for confirmed logging incidents. Forest Eye has confirmed 214 alerts to date, revealing that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferral have been logged.

The Ministry of Forests has not responded to questions regarding the accuracy of the Forest Eye system or the lack of a similar tool provided to the public. Forest consultant Len Vanderstar and forest analyst Dave Daust both expressed their support for the Forest Eye system, despite acknowledging potential inaccuracies in government data. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs also praised the database for holding corporate greed accountable.

Forest Eye’s data shows that most of the old-growth alerts stem from major logging companies such as Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, and Western Forest Products, as well as infrastructure projects like the Coastal Gaslink pipeline. The tool gives the public an important monitoring tool to ensure the protection of old-growth forests in B.C.