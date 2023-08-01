Public Can Now Track Old-Growth Logging in B.C. Forests with Online Tool

The public now has access to an online interactive tool called Forest Eye, which allows them to check whether logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia. The tool utilizes government data, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to show exactly where timber companies have logged in areas designated as old growth by the provincial government.

Forest Eye was developed by STAND.earth in response to the frustration of not being able to obtain accurate information from the government regarding old-growth logging. The tool provides valuable information that has been unavailable to the public since the government announced the temporary deferral of specific areas of old growth in 2020.

The system tracks the overlap between mapped old-growth areas and cutting permits, looking for vegetation loss within that overlap as an indication of logging activity. It can distinguish between logging and other disturbances, such as wildfires, and ignores disturbances that occurred before January 2020. Indicators like roads and slash piles confirm the presence of logging, while time-lapse photography documents the timing and progress of road building and logging.

Forest Eye not only identifies where logging has taken place but also provides detailed information about each incursion, including the number of hectares cut, the date and location of the cut, and the timber company involved. Users can sign up for alerts to receive updates whenever new logging is confirmed.

The system has already confirmed 214 alerts and has reported that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferral have been logged. It has also exposed a problem in the government’s deferral policy, as deferrals do not apply when timber harvesting permits are already in place.

Despite the availability of Forest Eye, the Ministry of Forests has not provided a similar tool for the public, raising questions about why such a tool has not been developed and released.

Forest consultants and experts in the field have praised the accuracy and robustness of the Forest Eye technology, commending its ability to provide a visual representation of vegetation data. They acknowledge that while some of the government data may not always be accurate or up to date, the end product of Forest Eye is reliable.

The Forest Eye database has received support from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, who sees it as a way to hold corporate greed accountable and protect the earth and trees from logging and wildfires.

The majority of old growth alerts identified by Forest Eye have come from major logging companies such as Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, and Western Forest Products, as well as pipelines like TransCanada’s Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

Overall, Forest Eye is providing the public with vital information that was previously withheld, enabling them to monitor and track old-growth logging in British Columbia’s forests.