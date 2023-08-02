The Public Can Now Track Logging in B.C. Old-Growth Forests Online

The public now has access to an online interactive tool called Forest Eye, which allows them to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia (B.C.). Forest Eye was developed by STAND.earth, an environmental organization, and provides information about logging in designated old-growth areas that the provincial government has failed to disclose.

Forest Eye uses a combination of provincial government data, maps, satellite imagery, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to identify areas where old growth has been logged. The system compares mapped old-growth areas with cutting permits and looks for indications of logging activity such as vegetation loss. It can differentiate between logging and other disturbances like wildfires, and it ignores disturbances that occurred prior to January 2020.

The tool also tracks the construction of logging roads through old-growth forests, even in small stands of old growth. It utilizes satellite surveillance data from Planet Labs, rather than Google Earth, to ensure accuracy and up-to-date information.

Forest Eye alerts users through an interactive map whenever logging occurs in old-growth areas. The alerts include details such as the size of the logged area, the date and location of the logging, and the name of the timber company involved. Users can sign up for updates and alerts whenever new logging is confirmed.

According to Forest Eye, the database has issued 214 alerts so far, revealing that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferral has been logged. The system has identified major logging companies like Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, and Western Forest Products, as well as infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Gaslink pipeline.

The B.C. government had announced its intention to temporarily defer cutting in specific old-growth areas until a new forest management approach based on the Old Growth Strategic Review is implemented. However, the government has not provided basic information about the deferred areas, making it difficult for the public and media to fact-check rumors of logging.

Forest Eye aims to fill this information gap and hold timber companies accountable for logging in old-growth forests. While the Ministry of Forests has not provided a similar tool for the public, Forest Eye suggests that the province has both the capability and resources to do so.

Forest consultants and experts have expressed support for Forest Eye, acknowledging its accuracy and valuable visual element. STAND.earth has been praised for addressing the need for greater protection of the earth and trees, combating logging, and corporate greed.

Overall, Forest Eye provides the public with transparency regarding logging in B.C.’s old-growth forests, allowing for informed discussions and actions to protect these vital ecosystems.

