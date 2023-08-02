The Public Can Now Use an Online Interactive Tool to Check Logging in B.C. Old-Growth Forests

The public now has access to an online interactive tool called Forest Eye, which allows them to check if logging has occurred in any British Columbia (B.C.) old-growth forest. This tool was created by STAND.earth in response to the lack of information provided by the provincial government on old-growth logging. Angeline Robertson, project lead for Forest Eye, explains that the tool utilizes provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to show where old-growth logging has taken place.

Forest Eye identifies logging by observing the overlap between mapped old growth and cutting permits and then analyzing vegetation loss within that overlap. It can differentiate logging from other disturbances, such as wildfires, and ignores disturbances that occurred before January 2020. Indicators like roads and slash piles also confirm logging activity, and time-lapse photography documents the progress of road building and logging.

The database issues alerts on an interactive map whenever loggers encroach upon old-growth forests, providing information on the size, date, and location of the logging, as well as the timber company responsible. Users can sign up for updates and alerts whenever new logging is confirmed. So far, the site has confirmed 214 alerts, revealing that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferrals have been logged.

Forest consultant Len Vanderstar and forestry expert Dave Daust have commended the accuracy and robustness of the Forest Eye system, despite potential concerns about the accuracy of government information. However, the Ministry of Forests has not provided a similar tool for public use or commented on the accuracy of Forest Eye.

The Forest Eye system sheds light on the logging activities of major logging companies like Canfor, West Fraser, Interfor, Western Forest Products, and the Coastal Gaslink pipeline. It has been praised by Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, as a tool for holding corporate greed accountable and protecting the Earth’s forests.

Overall, Forest Eye provides the public with valuable information regarding old-growth logging in B.C. and holds timber companies and the government accountable for their actions.