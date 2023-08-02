The Public Can Now Use an Online Tool to Check Old-Growth Logging in B.C. Forests

A new online tool called Forest Eye allows the public to check if logging has occurred in any old-growth forest in British Columbia. The tool utilizes provincial government data, maps, satellite data, remote sensing, and time-lapse video to track and show where old-growth logging has taken place.

The development of Forest Eye was prompted by the frustration of obtaining information from the government regarding old-growth logging. The lack of transparency resulted in inconsistent and manipulated numbers regarding logging activities in protected areas. Forest Eye aims to provide accurate information that was previously unavailable to the public.

The system identifies logging areas by comparing mapped old-growth forests with cutting permits. It analyzes vegetation loss within these areas to confirm if logging has happened. The tool can differentiate between logging and other disturbances such as wildfires, disregarding disturbances that occurred before January 2020.

Forest Eye also confirms logging activities by tracking indicators like roads and slash piles, as well as through time-lapse photography. The tool has the capability to identify whether logging roads have been built through old-growth forests, which is permitted by the government even in small old-growth stands.

The interactive map on Forest Eye displays alerts for each instance of old-growth logging, providing information on the size of the cut, the date and location, and the timber company involved. Users can sign up for updates and alerts to be notified of new logging confirmations.

Since its launch, Forest Eye has issued 214 alerts and reported that nearly 2,800 hectares of forest slated for deferral has been logged. The technology behind Forest Eye has been praised for its accuracy and robustness.

The Ministry of Forests has not responded to inquiries about the accuracy of the system or why a similar tool has not been made available to the public. Forest Eye’s developers believe that the government could easily provide a similar tool, possibly with even better capabilities.

The Forest Eye database has received positive feedback from industry professionals, such as forest consultants and members of the province’s Technical Advisory Panel. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has also praised the tool for providing a means to hold corporate logging accountable.

Forest Eye’s tracking system serves as an important tool for monitoring and raising awareness about old-growth logging in British Columbia. It empowers the public by providing access to reliable information and contributes to the ongoing dialogue about the preservation of B.C.’s old-growth forests.