Wildfire Smoke Engulfs Michigan Skies

Wildfire smoke from Canada has become a common occurrence this summer, as multiple instances of smoke have descended upon our region. Today is no different, as smoky conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon.

Satellite imagery has been able to track the plume of smoke, revealing the fluctuations in our air quality. Yesterday, the heaviest smoke drifted into the Great Lakes area, causing a milky appearance over nearly all of Michigan.

Although there were no air quality alerts yesterday, we still experienced smoky skies in the afternoon. This morning, the wildfire smoke continues to linger, but it is mainly concentrated in central and southeastern Michigan.

Thankfully, air quality alerts are not expected today, but the smoky conditions may continue until this evening. Fortunately, this round of smoke is anticipated to dissipate quickly, with most of it clearing the area by tonight or tomorrow.

Looking ahead, skies are forecasted to be mostly clear by tomorrow evening. However, the question remains as to where this smoke is coming from. Initially, hazardous conditions were caused by wildfires near the Great Lakes in June. This time, it seems the smoke is originating from the northwest, carried towards our region by the jet stream. The most intense wildfire activity is currently near the Idaho/Canada border, although there are ongoing fires in parts of the northwest.

Overall, while the presence of wildfire smoke may be an ongoing issue this summer, the situation is expected to improve in the coming days.