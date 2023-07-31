Increasing Activity at Wagner Group Base in Belarus

European Space Imaging (EUSI) has recently released satellite images of the Wagner Group Base in Belarus, revealing a surge in activity at the military camp in Tsel. Located in the Asipovichy District of Mogilev Region, the former military base has seen the arrival of multiple vehicles, including vans, cars, and large civilian trucks.

The establishment of the Tsel camp dates back to late June 2023, following an alleged agreement between Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to quell mutiny against Russian forces. Wagner, a Russian private military organization, has reportedly agreed to relocate its troops to Belarus.

Satellite images taken on June 19th depict a largely empty field at the military camp. However, subsequent images indicate significant growth, illustrating the relocation of a substantial number of personnel and equipment as part of the agreement with Belarus.

On July 17th, BBC Verify confirmed the arrival of 31 large vehicles at Tsel. Additionally, the BBC has geolocated footage of M5’s northbound carriageway, approximately 44 miles southeast of Tsel.

The satellite imagery collected on various dates reveals the ongoing development and activity at the Wagner Group’s base in Belarus. The images highlight the presence of vehicles, troops, supplies, and convoys arriving at the camp.

These recent observations from European Space Imaging shed light on the dynamic situation at the Wagner Group Base in Belarus, suggesting a significant mobilization of resources in alignment with the reported agreement.