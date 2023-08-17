Multiple Wildfires Ravage Washington State and Southern British Columbia

Satellite imagery from August 15-16 reveals the presence of multiple wildfires in Washington State and Southern British Columbia. The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) has provided footage showing large plumes of smoke billowing from these infernos.

The fires were triggered by high-pressure air and exacerbated by record-breaking temperatures and dry winds in British Columbia. These conditions have particularly affected the southern interior of the region, leading to a surge in the number of wildfires, as reported by the British Columbia Wildfire Service.

The consequences of these wildfires have been severe, with western and central Washington experiencing smoky and hazy conditions. Reports from local sources confirm the presence of these adverse effects.

As of August 16, the National Interagency Fire Center reported a staggering total of 34,650 wildfires in the United States since the beginning of the year. These fires have consumed a vast area of 1,628,275 acres.

Similarly, across Canada, a total of 5,733 wildfires have burned since the start of the year. These fires have ravaged over 12.8 million acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The impact of these wildfires, both in terms of the area burned and the environmental hazards they create, is a grave concern. Efforts are in progress to combat and contain these fires, aiming to mitigate their destructive consequences for affected regions.