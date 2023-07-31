China Expands Use of High-Security Detention Centers in Tibet, says Study

A recent study by the Rand Europe research institute using night-time lighting shows that China has expanded the use of high-security detention centers as a tool of repression in Tibet. While the exact workings, nature, and scale of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to imprison and detain Tibetans are still unclear, this study aimed to shed light on the prisons and detention facilities in Tibet by leveraging night-time lighting data.

Night-time lighting data, measured daily using satellite-based sensors, provide a measure of electricity consumption at night over time. Aggregated into monthly trends, these data can reveal changes in the construction, growth, or decline of specific detention facilities across Tibet that may not be visible from overhead satellite imagery alone.

The report highlights that Chinese authorities are detaining, persecuting, and convicting Tibetans for non-violent forms of protest and dissent, including supporting self-immolations and carrying pictures of the Dalai Lama. Currently, there are at least 79 prisons and detention centers throughout Tibet, with most towns and villages having detention centers. There has been a pattern of increased activity at high-security detention facilities in recent years.

The study suggests that 86% of all detention facilities in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) were built by 2011 at the latest. While there are gaps in archival imagery before this date, it is indicative of when widespread Tibetan detention began. The report hypothesizes that the construction of these facilities reflects government policy rather than an individual’s leadership style, although the possibility of repurposing existing facilities cannot be ruled out.

Since former Party Secretary Chen Quanguo’s tenure, the overall size and scale of the Tibetan detention system have remained relatively stable, indicating continuity in government policy. Tibet has been under Chinese control for over 70 years, with Tibetans describing it as an invasion and Beijing claiming it as a peaceful liberation. Tibetans, activists, and human rights groups have expressed concerns over the harassment, detention, and torture of Tibetan activists, religious figures, intellectuals, as well as mass surveillance and re-education programs.