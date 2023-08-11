Massive Explosion in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Oblast, Raises Questions About the Location

The recent massive explosion in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow Oblast, Russia has raised questions about the exact location where it took place. Contrary to the claims made by propagandists and representatives of the Kremlin regime, journalist Mark Krutov from Radio Liberty has revealed that the explosion did not occur in a building rented by the pyrotechnics company Piro-Ross.

Upon analyzing satellite images from the company Planet, Krutov found that the Piro-Ross building was undamaged and the crater from the explosion was located next to another building. It is uncertain what this building contains, and there is a possibility that it could also be rented by Piro-Ross.

Additionally, OSINT analyst D. mojavensis pointed out on Twitter that a video of the explosion suggests that it did not happen in the building marked as belonging to Piro-Ross on Google Maps.

Piro-Ross CEO, Sergei Chankaev, initially claimed that the explosion occurred in a neighboring room where metal pipes were stored, rather than the pyrotechnics warehouse. However, during police interrogation, Chankaev stated that he did not know the cause of the explosion.

According to the Russian authorities, at least one person was killed, 80 were injured, and eight are reported missing as a result of the explosion. The Kremlin asserts that the explosion was caused by “human factors” and not a drone strike, despite earlier claims by Chankaev that his employees heard drone-like sounds.

Videos of shells near the explosion site have led to speculation that the warehouse was actually an ammunition store. The Russian government procurement website also indicated that the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, where Piro-Ross rented a warehouse, was involved in the development of a new generation of Russian strategic bomber called the Poslannik.

The exact circumstances surrounding the explosion and the nature of the facility involved are still under investigation, raising concerns and prompting further scrutiny.