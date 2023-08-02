New Satellite Images Show Ongoing Repairs on Kerch Bridge

New satellite images of the Kerch Bridge, which is currently undergoing repairs following a previous attack, have been released. The bridge, located across the Kerch Strait, was damaged in a collapse incident on July 17th.

The Foreign and Defense Policy Research Department of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) researcher, Brady Africk, shared the satellite images on Twitter. The images clearly show the ongoing repair work being carried out on the Crimean Bridge.

The collapse incident occurred after explosions were heard in the area. Since then, efforts have been made to repair and restore the damaged section of the bridge. The new satellite images provide a visual representation of these repair efforts.

The Kerch Bridge, connecting Crimea to mainland Russia, plays a vital role in transportation and trade between the two regions. Its collapse and subsequent repairs have caused disruptions in the flow of goods and people.

Additional measures have also been taken to protect the bridge against future attacks. Occupiers have set up barriers near the Kerch Bridge to prevent any potential threats from marine drones.

The release of the satellite images allows for better understanding of the progress being made on the repair work. The ongoing repairs indicate the commitment to restoring the functionality of the Kerch Bridge as quickly as possible.