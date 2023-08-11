Satellite Hack on Eve of Ukraine War Reveals Complexity of Attack

The cyberattack on satellite communications that occurred on the eve of the Ukraine war was more sophisticated than initially believed, said a Viasat executive at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. The attack, which targeted Viasat’s modems, had two components. The first part involved malware that wiped the contents of thousands of modems. The second component was a targeted attack on specific terminals, preventing them from reconnecting to the network. The attackers had in-depth knowledge of Viasat’s network and networking protocols.

The U.S. government and Ukrainian officials have attributed the attack to Russia. The incident highlighted the role of cyber operations in the war. Following the attack, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and the National Security Agency released alerts and recommendations to improve the cybersecurity of satellite communications. The incident also prompted discussions on enhancing the cybersecurity of space systems.

Kristina Walter from the National Security Agency mentioned that prior to the invasion of Ukraine, defense contractors were expected to be targeted by cyberattacks. However, an attack on a satellite internet provider caught them by surprise. The KA-SAT satellite, launched in 2010, provides broadband internet and satellite television to Europe and parts of the Middle East. Approximately 110,000 to 120,000 modems were connected to the satellite communications network at the time of the attack.

The attack on Viasat’s systems continued even after the initial incident. The company faced ongoing network requests that overwhelmed their servers for several weeks. They also experienced multiple incidents in the radio frequency domain, but the details were not disclosed. Viasat made improvements to their security posture to prevent further attacks.