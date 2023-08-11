CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Satellite Hack on Eve of Ukraine War Reveals Complexity of Attack

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Satellite Hack on Eve of Ukraine War Reveals Complexity of Attack

The cyberattack on satellite communications that occurred on the eve of the Ukraine war was more sophisticated than initially believed, said a Viasat executive at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. The attack, which targeted Viasat’s modems, had two components. The first part involved malware that wiped the contents of thousands of modems. The second component was a targeted attack on specific terminals, preventing them from reconnecting to the network. The attackers had in-depth knowledge of Viasat’s network and networking protocols.

The U.S. government and Ukrainian officials have attributed the attack to Russia. The incident highlighted the role of cyber operations in the war. Following the attack, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI, and the National Security Agency released alerts and recommendations to improve the cybersecurity of satellite communications. The incident also prompted discussions on enhancing the cybersecurity of space systems.

Kristina Walter from the National Security Agency mentioned that prior to the invasion of Ukraine, defense contractors were expected to be targeted by cyberattacks. However, an attack on a satellite internet provider caught them by surprise. The KA-SAT satellite, launched in 2010, provides broadband internet and satellite television to Europe and parts of the Middle East. Approximately 110,000 to 120,000 modems were connected to the satellite communications network at the time of the attack.

The attack on Viasat’s systems continued even after the initial incident. The company faced ongoing network requests that overwhelmed their servers for several weeks. They also experienced multiple incidents in the radio frequency domain, but the details were not disclosed. Viasat made improvements to their security posture to prevent further attacks.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

German Space Company to Demonstrate In-Space Manufacturing in 2024

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Satellites Bring Light Parade to North Texas Night Sky

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Satellite Wreckage Falls in Northern China

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Navigating the Complex Landscape of Mobile Security in Asia-Pacific Telecommunications

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

AMD Announces Limited-Edition Starfield-Themed GPU and CPU

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Teachers Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Education

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Anthropic Releases Improved Version of AI Model Claude Instant

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments