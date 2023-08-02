British Innovators to Receive £160 Million to Revolutionize 5G and Broadband Coverage

British innovators working to revolutionize 5G and broadband coverage across the UK could potentially secure up to £160 million ($205 million) from a scheme aimed at delivering the next generation of high-tech satellites. This scheme, called the Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (CLEO), aims to support the development of new constellations and advance the UK’s satellite industry.

CLEO would focus on developing smarter satellites with better hardware, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve data delivery speed, and enabling satellites to connect with each other for enhanced connectivity. The goal is to create interconnected networks that serve billions of people worldwide. This proposed investment in satellite communications would be the largest ever made by the UK, fostering the growth of the satellite industry and generating hundreds of skilled jobs.

Additionally, the UK government plans to initiate several live 5G integration projects, including a testing facility in Harwell, Oxfordshire, that aims to establish networks in underserved and remote areas. This initiative aligns with the government’s Science and Technology Framework and its commitment to improving future telecommunications.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and empowering citizens through investment in research and development. She sees this investment as an opportunity to further establish the UK’s reputation as a global leader in innovation and R&D, positioning the country as a space superpower.

To bolster the UK’s capabilities and long-term ambitions in the space sector, the government is considering grant funding of up to £100 million. They are also exploring the possibility of allocating an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) UK-backed Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. This program supports UK industry in delivering commercial satellite communications infrastructure and aligns with the development of AI and machine learning technologies for the next generation of low Earth orbit satellite communication.

The CLEO scheme aims to drive research and development efforts to launch hundreds of satellites into space, thereby revolutionizing the UK’s communication infrastructure and addressing connectivity gaps. The UK Space Agency, which aims to maximize the potential of low Earth orbit and become a global leader in satellite communications technologies, welcomes this investment as a significant step towards achieving its goals.

The establishment of the government’s National Space Council, co-chaired by the Science and Defence Secretaries, further underscores the UK’s commitment to becoming a space superpower. The council will coordinate government policies and ensure that the UK capitalizes on opportunities in the space sector to stimulate economic growth and job creation, aligning with the Prime Minister’s priorities.