Satellite

Satellite firm SES plans share buyback after strong Q2 results

Aug 3, 2023
Satellite firm SES has announced plans to buy back shares following better-than-expected second-quarter profit and sales, driven by growth in its mobile network business. The company reported adjusted core earnings of €265 million in the quarter, slightly lower than last year but ahead of analysts’ forecast. Quarterly revenue also exceeded expectations, boosted by a 13.1% increase in its mobile communications branch. SES expects to receive a $3 billion pretax payment in Q4 after successfully completing the relocation of US Federal Communications Commission C-Band spectrum for 5G mobile services. The company intends to return some of the proceeds to its shareholders and also consider other opportunities for growth in the coming years. SES plans to repurchase up to 30 million of its own shares for up to €150 million by June 2024. The buyback program comes after the company ceased merger talks with US rival Intelsat in June. SES also confirmed its financial targets for 2023.

