Satellite Firm SES Announces Share Buyback Plan After Beating Market Expectations

Satellite firm SES has revealed plans to repurchase its own shares after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter profit and sales. The company’s adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at €265 million ($289 million), slightly lower than the previous year but exceeding market forecasts of €254 million. Quarterly revenue reached €497 million, surpassing expectations of €485 million, driven by a 13.1% increase in its mobile communications division.

SES is set to receive a $3 billion pretax payment in Q4 this year following the completion of the relocation of C-Band spectrum from TV and radio broadcasters to 5G mobile services. This process was completed ahead of schedule. C-Band satellite antennas are commonly utilized in areas where signal quality can be affected by adverse weather conditions.

Acting CEO Ruy Pinto announced plans to allocate some of the proceeds to shareholders, stating, “We are going to look at returning some proceeds to our shareholders.” Additionally, SES intends to deploy some of the funds to ensure future growth. The company plans to repurchase up to 30 million of its own shares for a total of €150 million by the end of June 2024.

Earlier in June, SES ended merger talks with United States-based rival Intelsat, marking a slowdown in the trend of consolidation in the satellite internet industry. Major players in this industry include SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. SES also affirmed its financial targets for 2023.

SES, known for providing governments, telecom firms, and cruise lines with satellite connectivity, continues to expand its offerings and deliver strong financial performance.