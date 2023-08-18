Cocoa High School emerged victorious against Satellite High School in the 2023 season opening football kickoff classic on August 17, 2023. Several key plays defined the game, showcasing the talent and determination of both teams.

In one notable moment, Cocoa’s Malachi Coney delivered a powerful stiff arm to Joseph Smith of Satellite, allowing Cocoa to gain an advantage on the field. Kadin Johnson and Noah Flores of Satellite tried to intercept a pass intended for Cocoa’s Jayvan Boggs, but were unsuccessful.

Jayvan Boggs of Cocoa managed to score a touchdown against Satellite, adding to Cocoa’s lead. Meanwhile, Satellite’s ball carrier, Bodie Whitson, found himself sandwiched between Cocoa’s Samadrae Hawkins and Dal’veon Parham during another play.

Another highlight of the game was when Mitchell Barton of Satellite lost his helmet while bringing down Cocoa’s ball carrier, Latrison Lane. This demonstrated the intensity and physicality of the match.

CJ Bragg of Cocoa capped off the game by scoring another touchdown, securing Cocoa’s victory over Satellite.

The game showcased the skill and determination of both teams as they competed in the fall football jamboree. It set the stage for an exciting season ahead, with Cocoa displaying dominance in their opening match.

(Note: The article has been rewritten and formatted as requested. The original source and specific details have been omitted to comply with the given instructions.)