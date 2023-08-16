The Rensselaer County DMV Satellite Office Temporarily Relocates Due to Air Quality Issue

The Rensselaer County DMV Satellite Office is currently operating outside of its regular building due to an air quality problem. Although the Murphy Building remains open, access to the basement has been restricted. A notification has been sent out to inform the public that DMV staff will be available in the parking lot to receive and process paperwork.

During an inspection of the Murphy Building, severe air quality issues were discovered by the Code Enforcement Officer. The cause of the problem was identified as the presence of mold or mildew in the basement. As a precautionary measure, it has been recommended that the basement not be used until an air exchange system is installed.

Efforts are underway to address the air quality issue and restore normal operations at the Rensselaer County DMV Satellite Office. The installation of an air exchange system is being considered to mitigate the mold or mildew problem in the basement. It is expected that once the necessary measures are taken, the office will be able to resume its full services within the building.

In the meantime, customers can still visit the DMV Satellite Office to complete necessary paperwork. The staff is ready to assist customers in the parking lot, ensuring that their documents are accepted and processed promptly. The temporary relocation will not hinder the provision of essential DMV services to the public.

Rensselaer County residents are advised to stay updated on any further developments regarding the air quality issue and the reopening of the DMV Satellite Office. Additional information and updates will be provided as soon as they become available.