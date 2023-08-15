Investigation into Possible Russian Spy Ring in the UK

A couple living in Northolt, west London, are at the center of an investigation into a possible Russian spy ring operating in Britain. Bizer Dzhambazov and Katrin Ivanova, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested earlier this year on suspicion of an offense under the Official Secrets Act and have been charged with an offense under the Identity Documents Act. They are suspected of working for Moscow and allegedly possessed fake passports and identity cards for nine different countries.

Neighbors noticed that Dzhambazov’s satellite dish appeared to be pointing in the wrong direction compared to other television dishes on the street. He later attempted to put up an even bigger dish, but his neighbors complained that it would block out sunlight to their home. Dzhambazov claimed to work for Interpol, which seemed credible to his neighbors at the time. The couple later moved to Harrow in north-west London.

Dzhambazov was described by his neighbors in Harrow as a driver for local hospitals. His Facebook profile includes videos related to current events and posts about a Bulgarian football club. Ivanova worked for the Bulgarian electoral commission in 2021, assisting expatriate Bulgarians to vote. She lists her occupation as a medical laboratory assistant and has worked in various roles in Bulgaria and the UK.

Orlin Roussev, a tech entrepreneur from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, who also has Bulgarian nationality, is another suspect in the investigation. He moved to the UK in 2009 and has a history of business dealings in Russia. Roussev specializes in artificial intelligence, advanced communication systems, and intercepting electronic communications.

Investigators are looking into the trio’s connections and activities in both Bulgaria and the UK. The flat in Northolt is located near RAF Northolt, a secure airport used by high-ranking government officials. Additionally, a guest house in Great Yarmouth owned by a Bulgarian businesswoman, where Roussev had recently moved, has also come under scrutiny.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather more evidence and information about the possible Russian spy ring operating in the UK.