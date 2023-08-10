CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Satellite Debris Crashes and Causes Fireball in China

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Satellite Debris Crashes and Causes Fireball in China

Satellite wreckage fell from space and crash-landed in China, resulting in a massive fireball in the country’s north. Dramatic footage captured the moment when fiery plumes of smoke filled the air as the debris landed. Baffled locals gathered to witness the smoking wreckage, which towered over them in size. The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 am on Wednesday behind a resident’s home in Taizi Temple village.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise and feeling their windows shake upon impact. Fortunately, the village had been warned in advance that debris might fall, allowing locals to take necessary precautions. Thankfully, no casualties were reported, and according to an official from Taizi Temple village, the satellite remnants did not cause any damage.

The giant remains of the satellite are still present at the crash site. However, the launch base is expected to recover and process the debris. The site has been secured, and specialized personnel are handling the situation. This incident follows a similar event in July when a satellite controlled its re-entry and crashed back to Earth.

The satellite involved in the recent crash was the Aeolus satellite, operated by the European Space Agency (ESA), which has been mapping Earth’s winds since 2018. Running low on fuel, the satellite was not designed for a controlled re-entry. Scientists had to employ an unprecedented method using the remaining fuel to guide the satellite towards a specific re-entry location. Their plan was for the satellite to reach 93 miles above Earth before beginning the controlled entry over the Atlantic Ocean. The goal was for the satellite to burn up upon re-entry.

The ESA confirmed that Aeolus successfully landed very close to the predicted location, as applause filled the briefing room. The agency will now focus on recovering and processing the debris.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

Chinese Commercial Firm Galactic Energy Achieves Seventh Successful Launch

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Family from Wildfires

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Devastating Wind-Driven Fires Ravage Hawaiian Islands

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

UK to Host AI Safety Summit and Invest £13 Million in Healthcare Research

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The UK Meteor Beacon Project: Observing Meteors Through Amateur Radio

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Revolutionizing Hydration: The Rise of Smart Water Bottles

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Scientists Discover Elusive “Demon” Particle in Solid Material

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments