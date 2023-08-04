Satellites and their Disruptive Impact on Asteroid Detection

Satellites are presenting increasing challenges for astronomers, particularly in the field of asteroid detection. The consequences of missing a potential asteroid collision could be catastrophic. The fact that we haven’t yet identified most of the asteroids capable of wiping out entire cities, and the possibility of unknown planet-killer asteroids, is a cause for concern.

As companies continue to launch more satellites into space, it is crucial to ensure that astronomers have the necessary conditions to perform their tasks effectively. However, this is becoming increasingly difficult.

Satellites have brought remarkable technological advancements, allowing for global interconnectivity. Nonetheless, they have also created several problems. The proximity of satellites in Earth’s orbit is causing congestion, and their radiation emissions are interfering with astronomical observations. Most significantly, they are impeding asteroid detection programs.

Satellite constellations are already a reality for astronomers and represent a growing concern in various fields. Telecommunication companies are increasingly utilizing satellites to provide services such as GPS navigation, phone connectivity, and internet access.

However, the presence of satellites has negative implications. For instance, in radio astronomy, which studies the universe using radio frequencies, satellites can be highly obstructive. Additionally, satellites can impact optical astronomy by reflecting sunlight off their solar panels, affecting our view of the sky.

SpaceX, for example, has already deployed over 4,500 satellites, with plans for many more. Other operators, including China, are also planning to launch vast constellations. Consequently, Earth’s orbit is set to become increasingly crowded.

The presence of satellites is already causing problems. Some Starlink satellites are visible to the naked eye, which poses a threat to high-powered instruments. Although measures have been taken to reduce light pollution, the effectiveness of these upgrades remains uncertain. In particular, the interference caused by satellites poses significant challenges in detecting hazardous asteroids.

While progress has been made in identifying global-impact asteroids, with roughly 90% detected through NASA’s efforts, there is still an unsettling estimate of around 10% of potential planet-killer asteroids that have yet to be discovered. The situation is even more uncertain for smaller asteroids that could devastate regions or smaller countries. Satellites hinder efforts to directly observe and study these asteroids.

Satellites interfere with asteroid detection because the areas where hidden asteroids could potentially be located, such as within the Earth’s orbit, coincide with the regions observed during twilight. During this time, satellites reflect the most sunlight due to some parts of their orbit being obscured by the Earth’s shadow.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory presents a potential solution to this problem. Formerly known as the Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST), it aims to create an extensive dataset for studying the universe and mapping the solar system with unprecedented accuracy. Although the observatory is still under construction, it holds promise for overcoming the challenges posed by the presence of satellites in astronomical observations.