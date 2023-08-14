CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Oklahoma Startup NUVIEW Aims to Revolutionize Earth Observation with LiDAR Technology

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 14, 2023
Oklahoma Startup NUVIEW Aims to Revolutionize Earth Observation with LiDAR Technology

Oklahoma, known for its significant contributions to space exploration, is now home to a groundbreaking startup called NUVIEW. Founded by Clint Graumann, the company aims to revolutionize how we observe and measure the Earth from space using cutting-edge LiDAR technology.

Unlike any other state, Oklahoma has had astronauts involved in every phase of the nation’s space program, making it a hub for space-related innovation. Oklahoma-based companies have manufactured parts for various extraterrestrial crafts, and former Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who served as the NASA Administrator, also hails from Tulsa.

NUVIEW plans to utilize LiDAR technology to measure the planet’s surface with an unprecedented level of detail. The company’s constellation of 20 satellites will continuously perform scans of the Earth’s land surface, completing a full scan annually. This approach will provide an extensive dataset for various industries and organizations.

Graumann, who grew up near Altus, Oklahoma, has a deep passion for space. Inspired by witnessing the space shuttle landing on a 747 during his childhood and his fascination with National Geographic, Graumann has dedicated his career to satellite constellations and generating accurate data.

According to Graumann, LiDAR technology surpasses other existing technologies in terms of precision. NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and many private companies will utilize the data generated by NUVIEW’s satellites. Industries such as agriculture and energy, which play significant roles in Oklahoma’s economy, will greatly benefit from this technology. Precision data can be used to determine crop yield in agriculture and ensure the safe maintenance of energy infrastructure like pipelines.

Moreover, Graumann believes that the applications of LiDAR data are limitless and can have a substantial impact on various industries. NUVIEW aims to lead the way in developing a commercially viable LiDAR-based mapping system.

With its innovative approach and commitment to accuracy, NUVIEW is set to transform the way we observe and understand our planet from space.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

Collins Aerospace Awarded $36 Million Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

Oklahoma Native Revolutionizes Earth Observation with LiDAR Technology

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

How Satellites Can Help FEMA Maintain Communications During Natural Disasters

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Revolutionizing Telecommunications: The Role of Electrochemical Sensors in Modern Technology

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Satellite

Collins Aerospace Awarded $36 Million Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

The Importance of Regular Exercise

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Rare Archaeological Discovery Made by Construction Workers at Michigan State University

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments