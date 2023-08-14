Oklahoma Startup NUVIEW Aims to Revolutionize Earth Observation with LiDAR Technology

Oklahoma, known for its significant contributions to space exploration, is now home to a groundbreaking startup called NUVIEW. Founded by Clint Graumann, the company aims to revolutionize how we observe and measure the Earth from space using cutting-edge LiDAR technology.

Unlike any other state, Oklahoma has had astronauts involved in every phase of the nation’s space program, making it a hub for space-related innovation. Oklahoma-based companies have manufactured parts for various extraterrestrial crafts, and former Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who served as the NASA Administrator, also hails from Tulsa.

NUVIEW plans to utilize LiDAR technology to measure the planet’s surface with an unprecedented level of detail. The company’s constellation of 20 satellites will continuously perform scans of the Earth’s land surface, completing a full scan annually. This approach will provide an extensive dataset for various industries and organizations.

Graumann, who grew up near Altus, Oklahoma, has a deep passion for space. Inspired by witnessing the space shuttle landing on a 747 during his childhood and his fascination with National Geographic, Graumann has dedicated his career to satellite constellations and generating accurate data.

According to Graumann, LiDAR technology surpasses other existing technologies in terms of precision. NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and many private companies will utilize the data generated by NUVIEW’s satellites. Industries such as agriculture and energy, which play significant roles in Oklahoma’s economy, will greatly benefit from this technology. Precision data can be used to determine crop yield in agriculture and ensure the safe maintenance of energy infrastructure like pipelines.

Moreover, Graumann believes that the applications of LiDAR data are limitless and can have a substantial impact on various industries. NUVIEW aims to lead the way in developing a commercially viable LiDAR-based mapping system.

With its innovative approach and commitment to accuracy, NUVIEW is set to transform the way we observe and understand our planet from space.