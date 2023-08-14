Oklahoma Native Revolutionizes Earth Observation with LiDAR Technology

Oklahoma has played a significant role in the exploration of space, with astronauts from the state involved in every phase of the nation’s space program. The manufacturing of parts for extraterrestrial craft has also been a notable contribution from Oklahoma companies. Former Congressman Jim Bridenstine, a native of Tulsa, further emphasizes the state’s connection to space, as he served as a recent NASA Administrator. It is against this backdrop that an Oklahoma native, Clint Graumann, has emerged as the CEO and Founder of NUVIEW, a startup poised to revolutionize Earth observation.

NUVIEW plans to utilize LiDAR technology to measure the planet’s surface with an unprecedented level of granularity. The company’s constellation of 20 satellites will continuously scan and fully measure the land surface of the Earth every year. Graumann, who grew up near Altus, Oklahoma, credits his childhood experiences with the space shuttle and his passion for National Geographic as influential factors that shaped his career.

Having worked with satellite constellations utilizing different imaging technologies in the past, Graumann recognizes the importance of collecting accurate data. He believes that LiDAR surpasses other technologies in terms of precision. NASA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and private companies will utilize the data generated by NUVIEW’s satellites. Agriculture and energy are two industries that Graumann particularly identifies as benefiting from NUVIEW’s technology. In agriculture, the data can provide insights into crop yield, while in the energy sector, it can help ensure safety by accurately determining proximity to pipelines.

Graumann envisions abundant business applications for the LiDAR-based mapping system. He asserts that the accuracy and extensive data produced by NUVIEW’s technology have far-reaching implications across various industries. While NUVIEW may not be the first group to consider LiDAR from space, Graumann believes his company is the first to successfully integrate all the necessary components to make it commercially viable.

With an Oklahoma native at the forefront, NUVIEW’s LiDAR technology has the potential to transform how we observe and measure the Earth from space. The company’s innovative approach may open new opportunities for Oklahoma’s agriculture and energy sectors as well as numerous other industries worldwide.