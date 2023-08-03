SES S.A.: Delivering Amazing Experiences with Global Content Connectivity Solutions

SES S.A. is a leading global provider of content connectivity solutions, committed to delivering amazing experiences everywhere on earth. With a bold vision, SES S.A. aims to distribute the highest quality video content and provide seamless connectivity around the world.

One of the key factors that sets SES S.A. apart is its world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites. This unique combination of global coverage and high performance allows the company to offer unmatched connectivity solutions. SES S.A. operates the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system, further enhancing its capabilities.

Leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES S.A. is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions across different domains. Whether it is on land, at sea, or in the air, SES S.A. is a trusted partner to various industries and organizations. The company serves leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators, and content owners.

When it comes to video content, SES S.A.’s network carries an impressive range of over 8,000 channels. This extensive network has an unparalleled reach, covering approximately 369 million households worldwide. SES S.A. uses its expertise to deliver managed media services for both linear and non-linear content, ensuring a seamless and high-quality viewing experience for consumers.

SES S.A. continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. With its comprehensive range of solutions and global presence, SES S.A. remains at the forefront of the content connectivity industry.