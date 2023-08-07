Global Satellite Communication Market: Overview and Growth Forecast

The global satellite communication market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031. The market size was valued at US$ 66.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 141.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The research study provides comprehensive analysis and insights into key market trends and industry outlook for the coming years. It covers investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and detailed information on major market participants. The report also includes a summary of global market strategies implemented in response to current and future conditions.

The study bridges the gap between qualitative and statistical data, providing consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031. It offers details on supply-demand, market growth, improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and tactical suggestions. Statistical tools like SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis are used to analyze the numerical statistics, which are presented graphically for easy understanding.

Factors influencing the market include the increasing use of small satellites for earth observation services across various industries, such as oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and defense. SATCOM is also being adopted for gathering operational data to improve efficiency. Technological advancements, including the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to drive market growth. Strategic partnerships, like the collaboration between Viasat, Inc. and SKY Brasil to provide satellite internet services in Brazil, will contribute to the expansion of the global satellite communication market.

In terms of regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand for continuous communication in the defense industry. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, will witness significant growth in the satellite communication market, driven by the use of satellite antennas in sectors such as IT and telecommunications.

In conclusion, the global satellite communication market offers substantial growth opportunities, fueled by technological advancements, the adoption of small satellites, and strategic partnerships. With increasing demand for reliable and efficient communication systems, the market is expected to thrive in the coming years.