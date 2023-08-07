Global Satellite Communication Market Analysis 2023-2031

The global Satellite Communication market is expected to reach a value of US$ 141.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This information comes from a comprehensive research study on the global market.

The study provides insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook for the forecast years. It covers important aspects such as investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and details on major market participants.

The report includes a summary of global market strategies that have been implemented to address present and future conditions in the industry. It also bridges the gap between qualitative and statistical data, offering consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

The research study analyzes factors influencing the market, such as the growing importance of small satellites for earth observation services across various industries. The wide applications of small satellites in sectors like oil and gas, energy, agriculture, and defense are expected to contribute to the overall market growth. Additionally, the adoption of SATCOM for operational data gathering, along with the growing technological advancements and the rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), will benefit the satellite communication market.

Furthermore, the market will also benefit from strategic partnerships. For example, Viasat, Inc. has partnered with SKY Brasil to provide reliable and fast satellite internet in Brazil.

In terms of regional analysis, North America is projected to dominate the satellite communication market due to the increasing demand for continuous communication by the defense industry. The region is also home to a significant number of SATCOM providers. The Asia-Pacific market, specifically China and Japan, is expected to register significant growth due to the contribution of developing economies and the rising use of satellite antennas across various sectors.

Overall, the research study on the global Satellite Communication market offers valuable insights and analysis for companies of all sizes and income levels. The report covers important market trends, provides statistics and information on key players, and presents a comprehensive outlook for the forecast years.