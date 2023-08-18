Satellite Campuses Growing in Popularity as Growth Strategy for Senior Living Organizations

Approximately 12% of senior living provider organizations surveyed have plans to develop satellite campuses as part of their growth strategy in the next two years, according to specialty investment bank Ziegler. This figure increases to 14% for single-site providers, but dips to 10% among multisite providers.

Satellite campuses are typically located near larger main campuses, which are often continuing care retirement or life plan communities. These satellite campuses have a smaller footprint and are closely associated with the branding of the parent/main campus.

In some cases, satellite campuses are situated in downtown or urban locations, while the main campus is in a suburban setting. Lisa McCracken, Ziegler’s Director of Senior Research and Development, states that building a secondary campus allows providers to test the waters without the risk of developing a larger full-continuum campus that may be geographically far from the existing community.

Satellite campuses generally do not include skilled nursing components and tend to focus on independent living units. This makes them appealing to baby boomers who may prioritize hospitality and lifestyle options rather than care services.

Offering satellite campuses provides providers with additional housing product options, giving prospective customers more choices and alternatives. McCracken emphasizes that this variety can be a significant selling point for attracting potential residents.

Satellite campuses are a growing trend in the senior living industry and offer a strategic growth opportunity for providers.