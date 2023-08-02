The Space Economy Witnesses 8% Growth in 2022

The space industry experienced significant growth in 2022, with an 8% increase, according to a U.S.-based nonprofit organization. The commercial sector dominated this growth, accounting for 78% of the total space economy. Commercial growth reached $427.6 billion, marking an increase of nearly 8%. Additionally, international defense spending rose, making up 45% of government space budgets.

The communications sector saw the fastest growth, particularly with the rising demand for satellite broadband services. The sector grew from $24 billion in 2021 to $28 billion in 2022, a remarkable increase of over 17%. Satellite manufacturing for the commercial sector also saw significant progress, with a 35% increase in the number of satellites sent to orbit.

Governments worldwide increased their spending on space, allocating an additional $9 billion for space-related activities. As a result, defense spending in government budgets rose to 45% in 2022, compared to 41% in the previous year. Notably, the United States led this increase, with budgets for civil and military space programs reaching $69.5 billion, accounting for nearly 60% of global government space outlays.

Over the past decade, the global value of the overall space economy has grown by $260 billion, representing a growth rate of 91%. The nonprofit organization examined the budgets of 51 governments and evaluated 11 subsectors of the commercial space industry to determine these figures.

According to Thomas Dorame, senior vice president at the Space Foundation, the organization forecasts further growth in the space economy and expects it to approach the $800 billion mark within the next five years. Dorame attributes this optimistic forecast to the increasing space launch activity expected in 2023, which is predicted to surpass the record set in 2022.

To access the full report, visit the website www.thespacereport.org.