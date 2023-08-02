The Space Industry Sees 8% Growth, Reaching $415.8 Billion in 2022

The Space Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization, has reported an 8% growth for the space industry, reaching a total value of $415.8 billion in 2022. The commercial sector accounted for 78% of the total space economy and saw a growth rate of nearly 8%, amounting to $427.6 billion. Additionally, international defense spending increased and now constitutes 45% of government space budgets.

One of the key highlights of the report is the rapid growth in the communications sector, driven by the increasing demand for satellite broadband services. The sector witnessed a significant growth rate, with its value reaching $28 billion in 2022, up from $24 billion in 2021, representing a growth of over 17%. Moreover, the commercial satellite manufacturing sector experienced a boost with a 35% increase in the number of satellites sent to orbit from 2021 to 2022.

Governments worldwide also increased their spending on space programs, contributing an additional $9 billion to the space industry in 2022. This led to defense spending accounting for 45% of government budgets, compared to 41% in 2021. Notably, the United States played a significant role, increasing its civil and military space program budgets to $69.5 billion, capturing nearly 60% of the global government space outlays.

Over the past decade, the global value of the space economy has grown by $260 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 91%. The Space Foundation’s report analyzed the budgets of 51 governments and evaluated 11 subsectors within the commercial space industry to determine the global value of the space economy.

Thomas Dorame, Senior VP at the Space Foundation, expressed optimism for the future, stating that the space economy is forecasted to continue growing. Dorame anticipates that the space industry will approach the $800 billion mark within the next five years, supported by the projected increase in space launch activity in 2023.

For more detailed information, access to the full report can be obtained at www.thespacereport.org.