Aeolus Satellite Returns to Earth After Assisted Crash

A trailblazing satellite named Aeolus has successfully returned to Earth in a historic assisted crash, according to the European Space Agency. Launched in 2018, Aeolus was designed to observe weather patterns and conduct climate research on a global scale, a mission that had never been done before. During its time in orbit, Aeolus significantly improved weather forecasting capabilities.

After observing Earth for approximately 4 1/2 years, exceeding its anticipated lifespan, Aeolus began its descent back to Earth earlier this summer. The satellite aimed to crash in the Atlantic Ocean to minimize risks to people and property from falling debris.

However, to demonstrate its commitment to the long-term safety and sustainability of space activities, the European Space Agency decided to carry out an assisted reentry using the remaining fuel on board Aeolus. This unprecedented maneuver involved ground control teams guiding the satellite through its descent, from 320 kilometers to 120 kilometers altitude, before it entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up.

The goal was to position Aeolus in a way that any remaining debris would fall within the planned crash site in the Atlantic Ocean. The European Space Agency stated that the assisted reentry was a success and praised the mission control team for their remarkable achievement.

Rolf Densing, the director of operations at ESA, described the assisted reentry as groundbreaking, considering Aeolus was not originally designed for such maneuvers. The agency believes that this success could provide a blueprint for other satellites of similar age.

The European Space Agency has committed to making all its missions “debris neutral” by 2030, aligning with regulations for control reentries to minimize the impact of space debris on Earth. The agency acknowledges that these regulations were not in place when Aeolus was designed in the 1990s.

Space debris, including defunct satellites and other fragments, poses a risk as approximately 200 to 400 tracked objects enter Earth’s atmosphere each year. The European Space Agency’s achievement with Aeolus paves the way for safer disposal measures for aging satellites in order to reduce space debris and protect our planet.