Satellite Aeolus Returns to Earth after Historic Assisted Crash

A trailblazing satellite named Aeolus has successfully returned to Earth after a historic assisted crash, announced the European Space Agency (ESA) last week. Launched in 2018, Aeolus was designed to observe global weather patterns and conduct climate research on a global scale, making it a novel mission. It greatly improved weather forecasting during its time in orbit.

After spending around 4 1/2 years in space, which was 18 months longer than anticipated, Aeolus began its descent back towards Earth earlier this summer. The intention was for it to crash into the Atlantic Ocean, with minimal risk to people or property. However, in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to the long-term safety and sustainability of space activities, ESA used the remaining fuel supply of the satellite to carry out an assisted reentry. This involved ground control teams guiding Aeolus through part of its descent, reducing the possibility of lost debris.

The assisted reentry aimed to position the satellite so that any remaining pieces would fall within the satellite’s planned Atlantic ground tracks. On Twitter, the ESA announced that Aeolus had reentered the atmosphere above Antarctica. The mission control team in Germany successfully completed the assisted reentry, which was a first-of-its-kind operation. The director of operations at ESA, Rolf Densing, described the maneuver as remarkable, especially since Aeolus was not originally designed for such maneuvers.

The success of this assisted reentry provides valuable lessons for future satellite missions. It could potentially serve as a blueprint for similar satellites of similar age that were launched before current disposal measures were put in place. The ESA aims for all its missions to be “debris neutral” by 2030. This is particularly important due to the increasing amount of space debris entering Earth’s atmosphere each year, posing risks of disintegration, erosion, and collisions.

The return of Aeolus marks a significant milestone in space exploration and contributes to the advancement of safe and sustainable space activities.