Satellite Beach Man Arrested for DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide in Melbourne Crash

Ten months after a tragic incident at Claude Edge Front Street Park in Melbourne, a Satellite Beach man has been arrested and is facing charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. The suspect, Robert Lueck, 30, was taken into custody in Satellite Beach and is currently being held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Melbourne.

The incident occurred on October 18, 2022, when Lueck’s pickup truck veered onto the sidewalk and fatally struck two young women who were out for an evening walk. The victims, Rikki Grace, 25, and Megan Grace, 26, were residents of Palm Bay and graduates of Bayside High School. They were not related.

According to the press release, Lueck’s blood-alcohol level was found to be over the legal limit and cannabis was also present in his blood. It was determined that he was operating the vehicle recklessly and with a suspended driver’s license. Furthermore, Lueck had no insurance on the vehicle involved in the crash.

Lueck has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license resulting in death, DUI resulting in property damage or personal injury, DUI, and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

In May, memorial park benches were dedicated at the crash site in honor of Rikki Grace and Megan Grace. Both women were deeply involved in their community, with Rikki being a third-grade teacher and volunteer, and Megan working at various healthcare facilities.

Melbourne Police Sergeant Ben Slover stated that investigations like these are complex and require careful gathering of evidence before making an arrest. The case will now proceed to prosecution.

