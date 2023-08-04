Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) Market Expected to Reach US$ 826.5 Million by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.9%

The global Satellite Based Augmentation Systems (SBAS) market is projected to reach a value of US$ 826.5 million by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The market was valued at US$ 620.3 million in 2022.

Europe is the largest market for SBAS, accounting for approximately 35% of the market share, followed by North America with a share of about 25%. The top five manufacturers in the global SBAS market, including Thales, Raytheon Company, Mitsubishi, Airbus, and SES, hold around 80% of the market share.

In terms of products, WAAS is the largest segment, representing about 30% of the market. The aviation industry is the largest application for SBAS, followed by maritime, road, and rail.

SBAS systems are geosynchronous satellite systems that enhance accuracy, integrity, and availability of SBAS signals. These systems transmit wide-area corrections for SBAS range errors to improve accuracy, quickly detect satellite signal errors to enhance integrity, and transmit ranging signals to improve signal availability. SBAS systems consist of reference stations, master stations, uplink stations, and geosynchronous satellites.

Factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War have been taken into account while estimating the market sizes. The report analyzes segmentation and competition within the SBAS market, considering key players globally as well as significant regional small and medium-sized companies.

The SBAS market offers various benefits for stakeholders, including participating in a growing market, investing in a market with a strong future outlook, and providing products and services to a large and growing customer base.

