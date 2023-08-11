Solar Power Satellite Aims to Meet UK’s Energy Needs

Satellite Applications Catapult has partnered with Space Solar to address future energy needs. The collaboration, announced on August 10th, aims to harness the power of the sun and space for a sustainable future.

Space Solar, a spinout from the Catapult, has been in operation since April 2022. It has built a strong management team and initiated the development of CASSIOPeiA, the world’s first fully operational Gigawatt scale space-based solar power system. The companies believe that creating large-scale infrastructure in space can significantly contribute to a sustainable future on Earth.

Currently, Space Solar is focused on expediting the program’s delivery, including the completion of its first wireless power demonstrator. This milestone is part of their 12-year plan, which aims to demonstrate Megawatt scale power beamed from space by 2029 – just six years from now. The partnership with Satellite Applications Catapult, which will provide technical expertise and support, underscores the commitment of both organizations to realizing the potential of space-based solar power.

Martin Soltau, Co-CEO of Space Solar, stated, “Our mission is to create a groundbreaking solar energy source from space. This ambitious goal has garnered attention from the industry, investors, and the public. Today marks the next phase for our business, and we would like to express our gratitude to Catapult for their support and continued contribution to our success. Strong partnerships will enable us to turn space-based solar power into a reality, and Catapult has been and continues to be our biggest supporter.”