Satellite Partners with Green Spoon Sales to Revolutionize the CPG Industry

Satellite, the pioneering sales enablement platform for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, has announced its first strategic partnership with national natural food and beverage broker, Green Spoon Sales. Through this collaboration, Green Spoon will utilize Satellite’s innovative sales tools to drive efficiency and growth across its entire brand portfolio.

To succeed in today’s highly competitive market, brands need to strategically allocate their resources while maintaining scalability. Satellite empowers brands and their partners by transforming the way distribution is approached, regardless of the size of the sales department.

With the mission of revolutionizing the CPG industry and enhancing brands, Satellite and Green Spoon aim to challenge the conventional sales tools that have become the norm. As the first national broker to universally adopt Satellite, Green Spoon can leverage dynamic content to showcase innovative products and provide customers with an enhanced experience.

By integrating disruptive ideas and technologies into their core business, Green Spoon Sales remains at the forefront of the industry and partners with the most innovative brands on the market. The efficiency and speed provided by Satellite allow both the Green Spoon team and their brands to invest more time in storytelling, building strong customer relationships, and driving exponential growth.

Satellite is the pioneering sales enablement platform specifically built to empower CPG brands. It provides dynamic and easily managed sales content that fuels strategic growth, enabling brands and partners to make real-time decisions with confidence and speed.

Green Spoon Sales is a leading sales agency specializing in natural food and beverage products. They represent disruptive and exciting packaged goods, working with brands that are committed to delivering high-quality products to the market. Through expertise, integrity, communication, and hard work, Green Spoon aims to offer retail partners products that align with customer preferences.

For more information on Satellite, visit www.satellitecpg.com. To learn more about Green Spoon Sales, visit www.greenspoonsales.com.