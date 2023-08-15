CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Rumored to Feature Display and Camera Upgrades

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Rumored to Feature Display and Camera Upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled to make its official debut in February 2024, following the company’s recent high-end phone releases. According to reputable leaker Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to receive enhancements in both its display and camera.

While the specifics of the display upgrade are still undisclosed, it is rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the new M13 OLED panel with increased peak brightness. Currently, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a maximum brightness of 1,750 nits, whereas competing devices from Apple, OPPO, and Xiaomi exceed 2,000 nits in peak brightness. Samsung seems to be focusing on improving this aspect.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup is also rumored to adopt Samsung Display’s latest innovation, the M13, a 13th generation AMOLED panel. This panel offers a slimmer profile, improved power efficiency, and enhanced image quality. The standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models are expected to feature an LTPO display with a variable refresh rate. These models are also anticipated to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There are speculations that Samsung might introduce two-way satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S24 series. Earlier this year, the company introduced a 5G modem technology that enables direct communication between smartphones and satellites in remote regions. This technology is expected to be integrated into Samsung’s Exynos modem solutions.

The Galaxy S24 lineup, comprising the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to offer two processor options: the Exynos 2400 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. If satellite connectivity is indeed included, it would need to be present even in the Exynos 2400 variant, requiring appropriate hardware integration.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is shaping up to be an impressive addition to the smartphone market, with potential improvements in display, camera, and satellite connectivity.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set to Debut in February 2024

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Maui Wildfires Claim the Lives of 99 People

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Maui Wildfires: Deadliest in Modern U.S. History

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Improves Weapons Recognition Software with Intel GPU Compute Power

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Ulefone Unveils Armor 22: A Slim and Innovative Rugged Phone with Industry-Leading Cameras

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Artistic Expressions on Display in Marquette Arts and Culture Center

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Vivo Y56 and Vivo Y16 Receives Price Cuts in India

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments