Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set to Debut in February 2024

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is scheduled to be released in February 2024, following the company’s recent high-end phone releases. There are rumors suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have improvements in its display and camera.

Reports from leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) indicate that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature an upgraded display, although the specific details have not been disclosed. It is expected that Samsung will incorporate the new M13 OLED panel, which offers heightened peak brightness. This enhancement is aimed at addressing the lower peak brightness compared to competing devices from Apple, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

The upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup is rumored to adopt Samsung Display’s latest innovation, the 13th generation AMOLED panel known as the M13. It offers a slimmer profile, along with improvements in power efficiency and image quality. The standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models are expected to feature an LTPO display, which offers a variable refresh rate for improved power efficiency. These models will also come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There are speculations that Samsung might introduce two-way satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S24. Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled a 5G modem technology that enables direct communication between smartphones and satellites, specifically in remote areas. Integrating this technology into the Galaxy S24 would pave the way for advancements in commercial 5G satellite communications.

The Galaxy S24 lineup, set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, is expected to offer two processor options: the Exynos 2400 chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. If satellite connectivity is included, it would need to be present in both processor variants.

Samsung aims to further develop this technology through collaboration with Iridium Communications, a renowned provider of emergency communication satellite networks. The company plans to enhance satellite connectivity to enable emergency calls and messaging in future phone models.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is anticipated to offer advancements in display technology, processor options, and the potential inclusion of satellite connectivity.