Samsung to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Galaxy Phones in 2023

Last year, rumors circulated that Samsung would equip the Galaxy S23 with satellite connectivity for emergency calling and messaging, similar to the iPhone 14. However, the Galaxy S23 did not include this feature. Now, it is reported that Samsung plans to bring satellite connectivity to its phones next year.

In an interview with Yonhap News, Lee Jong-ho, Minister of Science and ICT in South Korea, stated that domestic smartphone brands are expected to launch a service that enables data transmission between 5G phones and satellites in 2023. Given that Samsung is the only major smartphone brand in South Korea since LG shut down its smartphone division, it is widely anticipated that Samsung will introduce satellite connectivity to its phones next year.

According to Lee Jong-ho, the domestic industry is considering commercializing the service in 2023, as a standard related to satellite communication is expected to be prepared by then.

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 do not currently feature satellite connectivity, despite the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in Samsung’s high-end phones being capable of connecting to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calling and messaging. Samsung has explained that the satellite connectivity ecosystem is not yet mature and that it is waiting for improvements before introducing the feature. The company is said to be collaborating with Iridium Communications, a provider of low-earth orbit satellite constellation for emergency communications.

Next year, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 in the first quarter. The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to come in two versions, one with the Exynos 2400 chip and the other with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. If the Galaxy S24 models include satellite connectivity, even the Exynos 2400 variant will have this feature enabled on the hardware level. Samsung has developed its own two-way satellite connectivity for Exynos chips, potentially for use in the Galaxy S24. Currently, only Huawei phones offer satellite connectivity in the Android ecosystem.

Two-way satellite connectivity in smartphones allows for emergency communications by connecting to low-earth orbit satellites to make calls and send messages when there is no mobile phone network available. This feature is beneficial in situations where users are lost in areas without cellular connectivity, as it enables them to be rescued or receive medical assistance. Future technologies may even allow regular phones to have two-way satellite communication without requiring additional hardware, as was tested on the Galaxy S22.