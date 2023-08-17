Russia’s Luna-25 Lunar Station Enters Moon’s Orbit

Russia’s Luna-25 automatic lunar station has successfully entered the orbit of the Moon, according to a statement by Roscosmos, Russia’s federal space agency. The spacecraft, developed by Lavochkin Research and Production Association, fired its thrusters twice to achieve this milestone.

The first thruster activation lasted 243 seconds, followed by a second activation of the soft landing thrusters, which lasted 76 seconds. This marks the first time in Russia’s modern history that an automatic station has been delivered to the Moon’s orbit.

Currently, ground control specialists are measuring the navigation parameters of the lunar probe. All systems of the Luna-25 are reported to be operating normally, and communication with the spacecraft is stable.

The Luna-25 mission aims to conduct a soft landing on the Moon’s surface, specifically targeting the south pole. The spacecraft will study the Moon’s internal structure and explore natural resources, including water. Additionally, it will analyze the impact of cosmic rays and electromagnetic radiation on the lunar surface.

Equipped with video cameras, the Luna-25 will capture a time-lapse of the landing, a panoramic view of the Moon in HDR format, and settling dust for further studies. The spacecraft will also record videos and take photos of the Moon upon command from Earth.

The Luna-25 was launched using a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East. It is scheduled to enter lunar orbit on August 16 and perform a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on August 21.