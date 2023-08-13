Russia’s Lunar Lander Begins Mission to Find Ice on the Moon

Russia has embarked on its Luna-25 mission, aiming to be the first to find ice on the moon. The mission is in competition with India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander, as both countries race to complete a soft landing on the moon’s south pole where there is believed to be water ice.

The Luna-25 craft was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on Friday, propelled by a Soyuz 2.1 rocket. As it travels towards the moon, the spacecraft’s scientific instruments have been switched on and the first data is being processed.

The Luna-25 mission is of significant importance to Russia. Success will be seen as a demonstration that the West’s sanctions over the Ukraine war cannot hinder Russia’s space ambitions. However, failure would cast doubt on Russia’s capabilities in this field.

The Luna-25, similar in size to a small car, is scheduled to operate on the moon’s south pole for a year. This region has been identified by NASA and other space agencies as having pockets of water ice in shadowed craters. The mission will provide valuable scientific data on this phenomenon.

The significance of the Luna-25 mission is underscored by Russia’s history in space exploration. While the United States won the battle to put a man on the moon, the Soviet Union achieved several milestones including reaching the moon’s surface and making a soft landing. However, Russia has not sent scientific probes beyond Earth’s orbit since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Russia’s plans extend beyond the Luna-25 mission. The country has announced further lunar missions and is exploring the possibility of a joint Russian-China crewed mission and the establishment of a lunar base.

In conclusion, Russia’s Luna-25 mission is underway to find ice on the moon’s south pole. The success of this mission is crucial for Russia’s standing in space exploration.