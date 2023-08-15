Collins Aerospace Bags $36M Contract for Satellite Communications Pod

Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX Corporation, has secured a $36 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for the development and demonstration of a satellite communications pod. The pod, developed by RTX, aims to deliver reliable, high-bandwidth, and low-latency data and communications directly to the cockpit, strengthening the host system by combining military and commercial satellites.

The communications pod will provide military leaders with improved situational awareness, enabling quicker and better decision-making in the battlespace. Built to withstand adverse conditions, the durable communications terminal ensures that data transmission remains safe and secure.

The global military communications market is projected to reach $40.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4%. RTX’s esteemed position in the market, particularly in North America, positions the company for success in military communications. The advanced effectiveness and seamless integration of Collins Aerospace’s military communication systems with existing platforms at low operating costs have made them a preferred choice, as evidenced by the recent contract win.

Other defense primes are also poised to benefit from the growth of the military communications market. Lockheed Martin offers next-generation communication systems such as the Whetstone system and the Warfighter Information Network – Tactical (WIN-T) system. L3Harris Technologies provides tactical SATCOM terminals and the RO-Mobile Awareness program, while Northrop Grumman specializes in end-to-end communications and advanced networking capabilities.

With solid growth projections for the military communications market, companies like RTX, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, and Northrop Grumman are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for secure and efficient communication solutions in the defense sector.