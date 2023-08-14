Blue Canyon Successfully Launches CubeSats for NASA Starling Mission

Blue Canyon Technologies, a small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider owned by RTX, has announced the successful launch and initial contact with CubeSats for the NASA Starling mission. The mission aims to prove the success of cooperative groups of spacecraft operating in an autonomous, synchronous manner or “swarm.”

As part of the mission, Blue Canyon Technologies provided four 6U CubeSats to NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program, which is managed by NASA’s Ames Research Center. The Starling mission is focused on advancing various technologies for cooperative groups of spacecraft by demonstrating the capability for multipoint science data collection by several small spacecraft flying together.

The mission, which will run for six months, aims to test onboard swarm maneuver planning and execution, communications networking, relative navigation, and the ability to maintain a synchronized orbit. It will also explore how multiple small spacecraft can work together to achieve common goals.

Blue Canyon Technologies’ CubeSats will play a crucial role in collecting scientific data during the mission. The successful launch and contact with these CubeSats mark an important milestone in the progress of the Starling mission and the development of cooperative spacecraft swarms.

With this technology demonstration, NASA and Blue Canyon Technologies hope to pave the way for future missions involving large-scale formations of small spacecraft. These swarm missions have the potential to revolutionize space exploration by enabling collaborative data collection and mission objectives.

The Starling mission represents an important step forward in advancing the capabilities and feasibility of swarm-based spacecraft systems. Through this collaboration, the aim is to unlock new possibilities for scientific research and exploration in space.