New Communications Pod to Enhance Satellite Communications in Multiple Orbits

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX, has been granted a $36 million contract by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to create and exhibit a platform-agnostic satellite communications pod capable of beyond-line-of-sight connectivity. The objective of the pod is to provide resilient and high-bandwidth communications directly to aircraft cockpits, enabling warfighters to have instantaneous and reliable access to data. By utilizing both military and commercial satellites, the pod will enhance the host platforms’ resiliency. Additionally, it will be capable of seamlessly switching between various satellite services without major hardware modifications. Furthermore, it will have the flexibility to support future satellite constellations as they become available.

In a contested environment, maintaining communication capabilities is crucial for warfighters. Ryan Bunge, the Vice President of Communication & Networking Solutions for Collins Aerospace, highlights the pod’s significance in such situations. The communications terminal is designed with robustness in mind, ensuring its functionality is sustained in degraded environments. This resilience will provide military leaders with enhanced situational awareness, enabling them to make informed decisions quickly across the battlespace.

Collins Aerospace, a business unit of RTX, is a global aerospace and defense company making significant contributions to the industry. With a workforce of over 73,000 employees, the company focuses on delivering intelligent and connected solutions for passenger safety, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency. By constantly pushing technological boundaries, Collins Aerospace is committed to redefining how we connect and protect our world.

