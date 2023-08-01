Tranmere Rovers Extend Partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis

Tranmere Rovers is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis until the 2024/25 season. This marks the tenth consecutive collaboration between the two entities.

Argyle Satellite Taxis is the largest private hire and taxi operator in Wirral, boasting a fleet of over 750 vehicles. The company is a subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, with its operations also running under the brand names ComCab (Liverpool) and KingKabs (Chester). With a combined fleet of 1,650 private hire and taxis, CityFleet Networks, under which Argyle Satellite Taxis falls, becomes the largest operator in the region and the sixth largest in the UK.

CityFleet Networks has sister companies in the UK, including Metroline, CityLink, Westbus, and Adventure Travel. ComfortDelGro, the parent company, operates in seven countries and has a global network of approximately 34,000 vehicles encompassing buses, taxis, trains, ambulances, and rental vehicles.

Danny McLeod, Marketing Manager at Argyle Satellite, expressed his delight in extending the partnership, highlighting the shared community ethos of both organizations in supporting their local community.

Debbie Quaile, Commercial Manager at Tranmere Rovers, emphasized the long-standing relationship with Argyle, which spans several years. She praised their continuous support as the main sponsor of Tranmere Rovers’ Kop stand and their proactive involvement in various initiatives that contribute to the community. Quaile also acknowledged Argyle’s unwavering support during difficult times, such as the Covid pandemic and the storm damage the club faced.

Argyle Satellite will soon provide fans with an opportunity to win tickets to Tranmere Rovers’ home match against Wrexham on September 2nd. Fans are encouraged to stay updated through Argyle Satellite’s social media channels for further details.