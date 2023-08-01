Tranmere Rovers and Argyle Satellite Taxis Extend Partnership

Tranmere Rovers is pleased to announce that they have extended their partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis for another five years, taking the collaboration into its tenth consecutive season. Argyle Satellite Taxis is the largest Private Hire and Taxi Operator in Wirral, boasting a fleet of over 750 vehicles.

Part of CityFleet Networks, a subsidiary of ComfortDelGro, Argyle Satellite Taxis operates under the brand name ComCab (Liverpool) and KingKabs (Chester). With these additional brands, CityFleet Networks becomes the largest operator in the region, with a combined fleet of 1,650 private hire and taxis. CityFleet Networks also has sister companies such as Metroline, CityLink, Westbus, and Adventure Travel operating across the UK.

ComfortDelGro has a presence in seven countries and maintains a global network of approximately 34,000 vehicles, including buses, taxis, trains, ambulances, and rental vehicles.

Both Tranmere Rovers and Argyle Satellite Taxis expressed their delight at extending their partnership. Argyle Satellite emphasized their pride in partnering with a club that shares their community ethos, while Tranmere Rovers highlighted Argyle’s continuous support for vital activities and initiatives within the local community.

Debbie Quaile, Commercial Manager at Tranmere Rovers, acknowledged the strong relationship between the two organizations, particularly evident during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic and when Tranmere Rovers faced significant damage due to a storm.

As part of their partnership, Argyle Satellite Taxis will be offering Tranmere Rovers fans the opportunity to win tickets to the home match against Wrexham on September 2nd. Details of the giveaway will be announced on their social media channels.

Tranmere Rovers and Argyle Satellite Taxis are committed to finding ways to benefit their supporters, and fans can expect exciting offers and prizes throughout the upcoming season. Updates will be available on social media and through the club’s newsletters.