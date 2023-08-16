Candidate Pledges to Open Satellite Office in Shreveport: Louisiana Governor’s Race Update

One candidate in the Louisiana governor’s race, Republican Treasurer John Schroder, has made a campaign pledge to open a satellite office in Shreveport if he were to win. Schroder also intends to spend time working in Alexandria, Houma, Monroe, and other cities throughout the state’s metros. He believes that there is too much power concentrated in Baton Rouge.

In other news, road construction is causing the temporary closure of the left inside turn lane from Siegen Lane northbound to Interstate 10 West. The closure is taking place under the I-10 bridge and is expected to last until 2:30 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Additionally, Intel has terminated its acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor. The decision was made due to the failure to secure the required regulatory approval in a timely manner. Intel will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower.

Stay updated with the latest news from the Louisiana governor’s race, roadwork updates, and technology business developments.