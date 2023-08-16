Candidate in Louisiana Governor’s Race Promises to Open Satellite Office and Work Across State

One of the candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race, Republican Treasurer John Schroder, has made a campaign pledge to open a satellite office in Shreveport if he is elected. He also promises to spend time working in Alexandria, Houma, Monroe, and other metro areas throughout the state. Schroder believes that there is an imbalance of power in Baton Rouge and wants to decentralize it.

In other news, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced temporary road closures for construction. The left inside turn lane from Siegen Lane northbound to Interstate 10 West will be closed under the I-10 bridge until 2:30 p.m. today.

In the technology industry, Intel has terminated its acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor. The termination is due to the failure of obtaining timely regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement. As a result, Intel will be paying Tower a termination fee of $353 million.

