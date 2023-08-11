Indonesia Explores Partnership with Starlink for Community Health Centers

The Indonesian Health Minister, Budi G. Sadikin, recently met with Elon Musk to discuss the possibility of collaborating to provide internet access to community health centers, known as puskesmas, located in underserved areas of the country. Minister Sadikin emphasized the importance of adequate infrastructure for puskesmas, which serve as the front line for creating a healthy community. Currently, out of the more than 10,000 puskesmas in Indonesia, around 2,200 units still lack internet access. Minister Sadikin believes that internet access would enable health service consultations and remote training of health workers.

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of SpaceX, owns Starlink, a satellite internet constellation that aims to provide low-cost internet to remote locations. The potential partnership between Indonesia and Starlink could help bridge the digital divide and improve healthcare services in underserved areas.

In another healthcare development, a rural county in South Korea has introduced doll-shaped robots as companions for solo-living senior citizens. Developed by a local startup called Hyodol, the robot named Sunshine not only builds emotional intimacy with its users but also monitors their conditions. It can be programmed to provide personalized notifications, such as reminders to take medication or wake up. In case of an emergency, the robot can alert caregivers or family members. It also offers interactive features like quizzes and playing music. After a successful trial with 15 selected senior individuals, Cheongsong County plans to expand the deployment of Sunshine robots to more seniors living alone.

Additionally, Redcliffe Labs in India has adopted Abbott’s AlinIQ big data Clinical Decision Support (CDS) tool. Redcliffe Labs is the first diagnostic service provider in India to adopt this tool, which utilizes big data and artificial intelligence to deliver easy-to-interpret insights and recommendations to clinicians. By harnessing the power of big data, this technology aims to enhance diagnostic capabilities and improve patient care.

These advancements in healthcare technology highlight the growing importance of digital solutions in improving access to services, enhancing care, and empowering healthcare providers with valuable insights needed for efficient decision-making.