More Analysts Bullish on Enterprise Wi-Fi Growth with Wi-Fi 7 Standard

More and more analysts are predicting significant growth in the Wi-Fi market, particularly in the enterprise segment, with the introduction of the new Wi-Fi 7 standard. Market adoption of Wi-Fi 6E/7 devices is already surpassing previous Wi-Fi standards. Based on industry forecasts, the enterprise Wi-Fi 7 equipment market is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027, according to research by 650 Group. Dell’Oro Group, however, believes the market could reach as high as $5 billion. Furthermore, ABI Research forecasts that the total enterprise WLAN market will reach $14.5 billion by 2028, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 9.7%. ABI Research attributes this growth to Wi-Fi’s convergence with 5G in private networks, although the exact meaning is unclear.

A new trend in enterprise Wi-Fi is the concept of managed services, specifically “Network-as-a-Service” (NaaS). Many major vendors, as well as newcomer Nile, now offer Wi-Fi NaaS. Managed services will be a prominent topic of discussion at the upcoming Wi-Fi World Congress in Toronto, Canada.

Meanwhile, Comcast has launched a new service called “Xfinity Storm Ready WiFi,” targeting areas in the US prone to power outages caused by storms. The service consists of a Wi-Fi 6 mesh access point with built-in LTE cellular connectivity and provides four hours of battery backup. In case of a power outage, the device automatically switches the home broadband network to cellular backhaul. The device also functions as a regular Wi-Fi mesh extender for consistent whole-home coverage.

Starting from August 15, the new device and service will be available on the Xfinity 10G network at a cost of $7 per month for 36 months or $252 for outright purchase. Comcast states that the average power outage in the US lasts for two hours, making the four-hour battery backup sufficient. The backup LTE connectivity offers unlimited data.

In other news, Wi-Fi NOW has partnered with MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association) to advocate for satellite-backed Wi-Fi connectivity for mobile users. The satellite industry is experiencing rapid growth with the expansion of new LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellations and the deployment of thousands of new satellite units. Wi-Fi backhaul using satellites is seen as a viable solution to expand access to better and more widespread broadband services globally. MSUA is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting satellite services for mobile communication, navigation, and safety worldwide.

Post navigation