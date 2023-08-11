Rocket Report: Small Launch Companies Face Challenges, SpaceX Sets Launch Record, Updates on Heavy Lift Rockets

This week in space lift news, small launch companies face ups and downs, SpaceX achieves another launch record, and there are updates on Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket. Additionally, we have information on NASA’s Space Launch System and SpaceX’s Starship/Super Heavy.

Virgin Galactic successfully flies private passengers – On Thursday, Richard Branson’s private suborbital spaceflight company, Virgin Galactic, completed its second commercial flight to the edge of space. This was the first flight with private passengers onboard, including Jon Goodwin, Virgin Galactic’s first paying customer, and a mother-daughter duo, Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, whose tickets were purchased by the nonprofit Space for Humanity.

Astra announces layoffs – Astra, a small launch company, has recently reduced its workforce by approximately 25%. The company has laid off 70 staff members, primarily in the launch, sales, and administrative divisions. Astra has also shifted around 50 employees from its launch services department to work on electric propulsion systems for on-orbit satellites. These changes will delay the debut of Astra’s new small launch vehicle, Rocket 4.

Rocket Lab secures more launch contracts – Rocket Lab has signed a contract for five Electron launches with BlackSky, a remote sensing satellite company. They have also secured a deal with an undisclosed customer for a suborbital Electron launch. This brings the total number of new launches purchased by Rocket Lab customers this year to 10. Rocket Lab is also deep into the development of their medium-lift Neutron rocket, which has contributed to net losses in their recent quarterly financial statement.

Rocket Factory Augsburg raises funds – Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), a German small satellite launch company, has raised 30 million euros from investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). RFA is developing a liquid-fueled micro-launcher called RFA ONE, designed to carry a payload of 1.3 metric tons into a polar Sun-synchronous orbit. The investment will support upcoming tests of the RFA ONE rocket’s first stage and the completion of the company’s launch pad at SaxaVord Spaceport in Scotland.

